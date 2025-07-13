Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo

Tribal Football
Manchester United chiefs are confident of a deal for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Despite some disagreement over Mbeumo's valuation, United have now relented and agreed to meet Brentford's £65m asking price.

TMW says United and Brentford are now finalising the structure of payments and timing of the installments made.

An agreement could be struck this week, with United eager to have Mbeumo join their preseason tour of the US.

For his part, Cameroon international has made it clear he wants to move to Old Trafford.

