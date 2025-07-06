Barcelona chief Deco turning to Man Utd outcast Rashford

Barcelona chief Deco is ready to take a fresh look at Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Deco is seeking a new winger signing this summer and is having to re-adjust his sights after seeing No1 target Nico Williams pen a new deal with Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Fussball Transfers says Deco is now reviving plans for England international Rashford, who has been stripped of his No10 shirt by United and slapped on the transfer-list.

Deco has publicly confirmed Rashford has been of interest to Barca and now plans are set to intensify.

For his part, 27 year-old Rashford is prepared to take a cut on his United wages to seal a move to Barca this summer.