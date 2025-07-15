Man Utd and Amorim create their own 'bomb squad'

Manchester United management have taken fresh action to push Ruben Amorim's outcasts out of the club.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho have all been encouraged to find new clubs and placed on the transfer list.

The Athletic says the quintet have been told they can use the club's facilities to keep fit, but cannot train with the senior squad,

Further, they have been ordered to report to Carrington this week at 5pm daily to train - which is long after Amorim and their teammates have left the complex.

The outcasts have also been told to report on Saturday to Carrington for a training session while the senior squad are in Sweden to kickoff their preseason match schedule.