Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently

Man Utd and Amorim create their own 'bomb squad'

Paul Vegas
Man Utd and Amorim create their own 'bomb squad'
Man Utd and Amorim create their own 'bomb squad'LaLiga
Manchester United management have taken fresh action to push Ruben Amorim's outcasts out of the club.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho have all been encouraged to find new clubs and placed on the transfer list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Athletic says the quintet have been told they can use the club's facilities to keep fit, but cannot train with the senior squad,

Further, they have been ordered to report to Carrington this week at 5pm daily to train - which is long after Amorim and their teammates have left the complex.

The outcasts have also been told to report on Saturday to Carrington for a training session while the senior squad are in Sweden to kickoff their preseason match schedule.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenGarnacho AlejandroMalacia TyrellRashford MarcusSancho JadonManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus eye shock move for SECOND unwanted Man United forward
Juventus turn to Rashford as talks with Man Utd teammate Sancho stall
Rashford (still) frozen out despite returning to Man Utd for preseason