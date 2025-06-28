Barcelona inform Man United of Marcus Rashford conditions

Barcelona's conditions to sign wantaway Man United forward Marcus Rashford have been revealed as he waits for the La Liga champions to make a move.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave his boyhood club this summer having spent the past six months on loan with Aston Villa.

Rashford is understood to be keen on a move to Barcelona, but the club will have to free up some space in their wage budget before they’re able to act, according to Sport.

Hansi Flick’s side are currently prioritising a move for Nico Williams, but his signature wouldn’t rule out a move for Rashford.

Pau Victor is one player who is likely to leave in order to help facilitate a deal with Barcelona keen on a potential loan.