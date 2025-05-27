Marcus Rashford's Man United future takes surprise twist

Tribal Football
Marcus Rashford may end up staying at Man United after all following an impressive loan with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old spent the past six months on loan with Aston Villa after been frozen out by Ruben Amorim at his boyhood club.

Rashford has managed to rediscover some form under Unai Emery, scoring four goals and providing five assists in his 17 games across all competitions.

He has widely been expected to leave Man United on a permanent basis this summer with Villa have a £40 million buy option.

Missing out on Champions League football has somewhat hamstrung the Midlands club and that option is now unlikely to be exercised.

Now, according to Steve Bates from GiveMeSport, Rashford may still have a future at United due to the club’s dire financial situation.

