Villa announce Rashford will return to Man Utd as he searches for new club

Aston Villa have confirmed that they’re not activating the £40m buy option clause for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

United are looking to sell Rashford this summer as reports suggest that the England international is determined to join Barcelona in the coming months. The 27-year-old will not be at Villa under manager Unai Emery next season however, as the club released a statement on the winger.

“Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Axel Disasi each joined Villa in February on loan deals until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“Forward Rashford made 17 appearances for the club and registered a total of nine goal contributions across all competitions, bagging a brace in our FA Cup quarter-final against Preston North End.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank each of the players for their efforts and amazing commitment to the club and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Rashford is also said to be willing to push United for a loan deal as he tries to forge a move away from the club who are desperate to cash in on him to fuel other transfers this summer. Rashford scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 appearances on loan at Villa and certainly won’t be short on suitors.

However, his high wages are a huge issue and many clubs will likely look elsewhere unless he is willing to take a huge pay cut to facilitate the move. United are demanding a €40m (£34.1m) transfer fee, much like his Villa release clause but as the new season approaches that price will come down as he must be sold to help the club reinvest in the squad.