Rashford camp deny claims of demanding Man Utd transfer

Marcus Rashford's camp are denying reports that he's slapped in a transfer request at Manchester United.

The England attacker, having spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Aston Villa, has been transfer-listed by United.

However, claims Rashford has demanded a transfer, himself, are wide of the mark.

So says football journalist Henry Winter, who stated on X: "My understanding is that Marcus Rashford has not asked to leave Manchester United.

"But he accepts he’s not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans and that he has to leave to get playing again and fulfil his ambition of going to the 2026 World Cup with England.

"A move abroad looks the next step."

Barcelona are expected to make a move for Rashford after seeing Nico Williams reject their approach and sign a new contract with Athletic Bilbao on Friday.