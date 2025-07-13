Rashford and agents to meet with Man Utd over final exit terms

Marcus Rashford and his agents are set to meet with Manchester United directors this week to finalise his departure.

The England attacker has been stripped of his No10 shirt and transfer-listed this summer with it accepted he has no future at United under manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says Rashford and his agents will now meet with United to learn on what terms he can leave.

The forward feels he's currently in limbo and doesn't want United's asking price to become a moving target for interested clubs.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested, with Rashford also willing to accept a compromise over a potential pay-off from his £375,000-a-week contract to help smooth negotiations. His United deal runs to 2028.