Barcelona hatch plan for Diaz to pile pressure on Liverpool over £51M summer transfer

Barcelona are said to be in talks with Luis Diaz to pile the pressure on Liverpool in what could be a huge summer departure.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are working on a plan for Diaz and his agent to bring the Reds’ asking price down this summer as they prepare a huge bid. Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC1 earlier this season, sporting director Deco confirmed the club’s interest in the winger.

"We like Luis, we like (Marcus) Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team."

Deco, alongside club president Joan Laporta were reportedly interested in Athletic Club’s Nico Williams but are reluctant due to how he rejected the side last summer. Williams is just 22 years old and the Colombian is 28, age certainly plays in his favour but due to his rejection, the La Liga giants may pursue Diaz who has proven himself in the Premier League.

The report suggests that Laporta and Deco plan to prompt Liverpool to lower their asking price from £68M to £51M, but are slightly frustrated by the lack of urgency from the winger who may end up rejecting the move much like Williams. Diaz won the Premier League with Liverpool this season, where he scored 13 goals and managed seven assists in 36 games, whilst Williams played 29 games for the Athletic Club and managed five goals and five assists each. Both are great options for Barcelona, who may miss out on both as they remain loyal to their clubs.