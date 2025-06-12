Man Utd attacker Rashford hits back at online critic

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has responded to a critical fan online.

After posting a clip of himslf training, Rashford accompanied it with the caption, 'Feeling better again'.

The post on social media drew a response from one fan, who stated: "Every pre-season he does these photo shoots but then goes to see boxing matches half way round the world days before important matches!

"Makes no sense if you are feeling good one month before the season starts."

The comment drew a reaction from Rashford, posting: "I’m feeling good because I’m now injury free pal."

Rashford spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Aston Villa and is up for sale at United this summer.