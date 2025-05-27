Man Utd attacker Rashford sends message to Villa fans

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has posted a message to Aston Villa fans with his loan now over.

Rashford joined Villa in January, with the deal including a £40m permanent option.

He posted on social media: "Just a message of thanks to everyone here at Villa for what has (injury aside) been an incredible few months for me.

"It is a really special club and I appreciated the way Villa fans embraced me with open arms from 1st minute on the pitch.

"Manager, team, and coaching staff have all been brilliant. I know it is a huge disappointment not to have made the Champions League place which everyone worked so hard all season for but I know this club and team will come back stronger."