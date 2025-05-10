Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Arsenal to beat Man Utd in race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Barcelona chiefs see Man Utd outcast Rashford "as summer option"

Paul Vegas
Barcelona chiefs see Man Utd outcast Rashford "as summer option"
Barcelona chiefs see Man Utd outcast Rashford "as summer option"Andrew Yates / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Barcelona are watching Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United.

Currently on-loan at Aston Villa, Rashford can be signed permanently for £40m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa are keen, but Rashford would prefer to join a Champions League participant next season.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Barca remain interested in the England international, reporting on his YouTube channel: "At Barcelona, they still believe that Marcus Rashford could be an option for the summer transfer market. They believe, at Barcelona, that Rashford might be available on the market.

"Barcelona believe he could be a good solution because he can play as a number nine, he can play on the wing so he can help in several positions and he is a player who is appreciated by those at Barcelona.

"They wanted Rashford in January but it didn’t happen because Ansu Fati didn’t leave so because of financial fair play it was not possible to make a deal - but Marcus Rashford remains in the list of Barcelona. So if Rashford is not remaining at Aston Villa, we will see what happens. He is under consideration."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusBarcelonaManchester UnitedAston VillaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd winger Rashford hires new agent to secure dream move to Barcelona
Man United join race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move