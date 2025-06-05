Liverpool's Diaz on Barcelona interest: We’re talking with other clubs, it’s normal

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has spoken on his future at the club amid interest from Barcelona in recent weeks.

Liverpool rejected an approach from Barcelona for Diaz this week but he remains a subject of interest for the La Liga champions who are an option for the Colombian international if manager Arne Slot decides to cash in on him over the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old scored 17 goals in Liverpool's Premier League title-winning campaign last season and spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon about what the future may hold.

“I’m very happy at Liverpool. They’ve treated me well since the first day.

“We’re talking with other clubs. It’s the transfer window, it’s normal. If Liverpool renews my contract, or if I have to stay the 2 years I have left, I’ll be happy. It’s up to them.”

Last month, Deco spoke to Catalan radio RAC1 and was specifically asked about Diaz and Rashford who he says are on Barcelona’s list of talented wingers that could be brought in ahead of the new season.

"We like Luis, we like Rashford, we like a series of players we have on a list that we have been working on for years," he said.

However, with Liverpool rejecting Barcelona’s interest this week it seems that Slot wants Diaz to be a part of next season as the Reds seek to defend their Premier League title and challenge for the Champions League. Time will tell whether the La Liga giants will make an improved bid or not which may tempt Slot to sell and reinvest the cash elsewhere such as on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz whose move looks imminent.