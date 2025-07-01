Rashford "prioritising move abroad if he leaves Man Utd" as Bayern interest grows

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford will pursue a move abroad this summer with Bayern Munich interested.

The Manchester United outcast is available for transfer this summer as interest from huge sides such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich grows. The England international was villanized by fans due to his subpar performances for a number of years and ended up at Aston Villa on loan last season to escape manager Ruben Amorim.

It was confirmed on Monday that the 27-year-old won't be making his move to Villa Park permanent this week due his £40M price tag and high wages which has delayed his move so far this summer. Now, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that the forward will move abroad this summer rather than to another Premier League side.

“Marcus Rashford prioritising move abroad if leaves Man Utd this summer. Club want sale but 27yo attacker also open to loan or swap deal if right opportunity arises + wants to compete for titles. Returns to #MUFC pre-season training July 7th.”

The Sun reports that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are interested in the winger as manager Vincent Kompany is keen to improve his attacking ranks with his shortlist also including other world class talent such as Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, Bradley Barcola, and Luis Diaz.

Rashford’s four goals and six assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Villa under manager Unai Emery has clearly attracted the attention of top clubs from around Europe. However, a move will never happen as long as his wages remain high and United do not budge on their high valuation which some believe does not justify his return in recent years.