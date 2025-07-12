Juventus turn to Rashford as talks with Man Utd teammate Sancho stall

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Juventus are making a late move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

The England international has been transfer-listed by United and stripped of his No10 shirt, which has been given to new arrival Matheus Cunha.

Rashford is interesting Barcelona, where sports director Deco has publicly raised the prospect of signing the attacker.

However, Juve are also now making their interest known to Rashford's camp.

The Sun says the Bianconeri are making a serious push to ferry Rashford to Turin, though for now the player's preference remains Barca.

Juve have had an offer for Jadon Sancho accepted by United, though the winger's contract demands are proving a stumbling block.

