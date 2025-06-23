Garnacho wears Villa shirt with Rashford on the back which sparks Man Utd fury

Alejandro Garnacho has posted a picture of him in an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford's name on the back this week.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Garnacho has his back to camera, revealing that he has United teammate Rashford's name and no.9 on the back of the Villa shirt. The Argentina international was told by manager Ruben Amorim at the end of last season that he needed to find a new club this summer as he joins Rashford as club outcasts who will depart this summer.

His brother Roberto had accused Amorim of “throwing him under the bus” in Bilbao after Amorim brought Garnacho on late against Tottenham in the Europa League final in which they lost 1-0.

Rashford, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Villa Park, responded to Garnacho’s post saying “my brother” in support of the winger who received mixed comments from United fans, with some asking him to leave the club and show some respect.

Garnacho has 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 appearances for Man United and has collected an FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners' medal in that time. He will now leave the side as he seeks a new club alongside Rashford who is hoping that a move to Barcelona can be secured this summer. Napoli and Chelsea are interested in Garnacho’s services, which means the winger could face his old side next season.