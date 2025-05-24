Liverpool’s Slot takes cheeky dig at Barcelona’s Deco

Liverpool boss Arne Slot responded to Deco's praise of Luis Diaz by expressing his own interest in two Barcelona stars.

The Blaugrana’s sporting director told the media that the club was planning moves for Diaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford but later said discussing deals for either player was disrespectful to their clubs.

Nevertheless, the Reds’ boss has dismissed the public interest shown in Diaz with laughter.

"Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don't talk about players from other clubs that we haven't signed,” Slot said during Saturday’s press conference.

"I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz - because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season. Deco admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!"