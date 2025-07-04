Guardiola reaffirms Man City sale plans

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits sales need to be made before the start of the season.

Guardiola worked with 27 players at the Club World Cup and is keen to see those numbers reduced.

Guardiola said: "We have a deep squad and we will see what happens. It's tough. I have no idea, we will see with the club what the cuts will be.

"We will also talk to the players."

He also stated: "But we will rest, we will come back in the next few days and we will start the Premier League. The season will be very long and many things can happen.

"That's the reality."