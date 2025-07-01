Man City boss Guardiola explains Rodri substitution

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Rodri suffered an injury setback during their Club World Cup round 16 defeat Al Hilal.

The midfielder was a second-half substitute, but was forced off in extra-time.

Rodri is on his way back after undergoing ACL surgery in September. Guardiola admitted the change was due to injury, but didn't offer any detail.

He said: “We have to see Rodri, he complained about his situation, but we need time to come back.”

Guardiola also said: "We would have loved to have continued, only here once every four year, we had a feeling that the team is doing well but we go home and now it is time to rest and rest our minds for the new season."

