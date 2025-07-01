Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin
Man Utd open Aston Villa over Watkins

Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance

Zack Oaten
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performanceAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia
Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou pulled off an excellent performance against Manchester City as they beat the Premier League side 4-3 in the Club World Cup.

Many have only heard of Bounou after he led Morocco to the semi-final in the 2022 World Cup. Now, he is helping Al-Hilal progress to the next round of the Club World Cup where his side will now take on Fluminense in the last eight after the Brazilian club knocked out Italian giants Inter Milan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haaland was seen chatting to the goalkeeper and what he said into his ear went viral on social media as fans tried to work out what he had said. Reports have suggested that the Norwegian striker tried to convince the young shot stopper to join City as he smiled and walked away to greet his teammates. 

One of those teammates was Ederson who likely would have heard what Haaland had said to Bounou as rumours around his future under manager Pep Guardiola continue to circle. The Brazilian goalkeeper brushed off the fake news recently however, suggesting that he will stay at the side despite Haaland trying to lure Bounou in to possibly replace him. 

"Some friends send me a lot of news but 99% is fake news. I understand you guys. 

"You need the news to put a like on social media, or rant for the news. I understand but there's a lot of fake news around my name." 

"My head is here. It stays with the city. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well. 

"My mind is staying in the club." 

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupBonoHaalandAl HilalManchester CityInterFluminensePremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola explains Rodri substitution
DONE DEAL: Man City sell Kayky to Bahia
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat after Al Hilal shock: Bono made many saves