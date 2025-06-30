Man City defender Dias: Al-Hilal have plenty of individual talent

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says there'll be no underestimating Al-Hilal.

City meet Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Club World Cup round of 16.

"We’re happy but it means what it means,” Dias said of their form in the USA. “It means only that we’re first in the group and that we went through.

“And now it’s almost like a new competition starting from tomorrow.

“We know for certain it’s going to be a difficult game. They have a lot of very good individuals and they know for sure how to work well as a team.

“I kept close contact with them, mainly because of Ruben (Neves) and Joao (Cancelo) as well. So I know they’re a very good team and we’ll need to be on our best level.”

Al-Hilal will be difficult

On facing a Simone Inzaghi coached team, Dias also stated: “They can go different ways.

“He’s obviously got that defensive side but his teams have always been very strong offensively.

“So it’s a little bit of both and they have many quality players. And it will definitely be a difficult one.”