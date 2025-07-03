Liverpool, Man City head scramble for Salford superkid Wright

Salford City teen Will Wright is attracting Premier League interest.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have already made a concrete offer for the 17-year-old, but Manchester City are ready to raise the stakes with a proposal in excess of £100,000 plus bonuses to secure his services.

Competition is fierce, with Arsenal, Brentford, Leicester City and Burnley all closely monitoring the situation of the young striker.

Just two years ago, Wright was still playing for local sides Euxton Villa and Fylde. His rise has been meteoric, culminating in his debut for Salford against Manchester City in the FA Cup last January.

The young striker is currently in the second year of his scholarship deal with the League Two club.