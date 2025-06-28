Man City boss Guardiola expects Grealish to leave

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he expects Jack Grealish to leave this summer.

The midfielder has been left out of City's Club World Cup by Guardiola and is now set to be sold.

Guardiola said from the 'States: "The only reason he   didn't play minutes was me, not because he was incorrect or whatever.

"He's a top player but the players have to compete with each other and last season Doku was incredible in many games and Savinho made the step up for his first season."

Guardiola added: "I want the best for Jack, his partner, his kids, his family.

"I don't know what's going to happen right now, I don't have any doubts about the qualities of Jack. The quality has always been there, the year of the treble would have been impossible."

