Man City midfielder Cherki: Ambitions? I have no limits

Rayan Cherki is eager to prove himself to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Cherki impressed in the Club World Cup after arriving last month from Lyon.

"My style is easy. I love to play with the ball; to do skills and I love to help my teammates. I am here to make people happy and this is very important to me," he told the City magazine.

“I prefer to play No.10 but right now I just want to play. Where I am on the pitch is not important, I just want to be on the pitch and help the team to win.

“The higher the ambitions, the more you feel obligated to set the bar high and work very hard to reach it. So, I have no limits.

“I’m following my plan, and I hope to achieve my goals one day. I think I am ready because I see all the time the games in the Premier League and for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world.”