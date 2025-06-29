Nottingham Forest table offer for Mallorca defender Maffeo

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest are closing on a deal for Real Mallorca wing-back Pablo Maffeo.

According to El Chiringuito, Nottingham Forest is launching a bid for Mallorca defender Maffeo.

Forest have submitted a €6m offer for the fullback and that an agreement over personal terms has already been struck.

If a deal can be struck, it will mark a return to England for Maffeo, who spent several years coming through Manchester City's academy system.

Since returning home to Spain, Maffeo has committed his international career to Argentina.  

