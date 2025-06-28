Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
La Liga president warns Barcelona over Nico Williams deal
Jadon Sancho to Fenerbahce deal OFF after Jose Mourinho intervention

Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus

Paul Vegas
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for KudusAction Plus
Neom SC are making a move for West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus.

TMW says while Kudus' buyout clause is set at £85m, West Ham are prepared to sell for £70m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ghana international is ready to leave the Irons this summer.

Chelsea have expressed interest, while Neom are happy to meet West Ham's asking price - but everything hinges on Kudus' preference.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are also watching developments closely, with Kudus expected to take his time this summer before making his final decision. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueKudus MohammedManchester UnitedNeom SCChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Kudus changes agents as big Prem trio circle West Ham
Liverpool held positive talks with De Bruyne before he decided to join Napoli
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans