Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus

Neom SC are making a move for West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus.

TMW says while Kudus' buyout clause is set at £85m, West Ham are prepared to sell for £70m.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Ghana international is ready to leave the Irons this summer.

Chelsea have expressed interest, while Neom are happy to meet West Ham's asking price - but everything hinges on Kudus' preference.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are also watching developments closely, with Kudus expected to take his time this summer before making his final decision.