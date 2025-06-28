Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Neom SC are making a move for West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus.
TMW says while Kudus' buyout clause is set at £85m, West Ham are prepared to sell for £70m.
The Ghana international is ready to leave the Irons this summer.
Chelsea have expressed interest, while Neom are happy to meet West Ham's asking price - but everything hinges on Kudus' preference.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are also watching developments closely, with Kudus expected to take his time this summer before making his final decision.