Paqueta considers West Ham future

Lucas Paqueta is ready to leave West Ham United this summer.

Paqueta, reports The Sun, is unsure of the backing of manager Graham Potter and is warming to the idea of a return to former club Flamengo.

Fla, themselves, are also keen on a reunion, though West Ham's £30m valuation won't be considered by the Brazilian giants.

Paqueta came close to joining Manchester City last year and the move could be revived should the midfielder make clear he wants to leave.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also monitoring developments, though it's said a return to Fla is Paqueta's favoured option.