Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Benfica preparing bid to re-sign Joao Felix
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Barcelona inform Man United of Marcus Rashford conditions

Paqueta considers West Ham future

Paul Vegas
Paqueta considers West Ham future
Paqueta considers West Ham futureAction Plus
Lucas Paqueta is ready to leave West Ham United this summer.

Paqueta, reports The Sun, is unsure of the backing of manager Graham Potter and is warming to the idea of a return to former club Flamengo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fla, themselves, are also keen on a reunion, though West Ham's £30m valuation won't be considered by the Brazilian giants.

Paqueta came close to joining Manchester City last year and the move could be revived should the midfielder make clear he wants to leave.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also monitoring developments, though it's said a return to Fla is Paqueta's favoured option.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLucas PaquetaWest HamFlamengo RJManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City outcast Grealish personal demands proving issue for suitors
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Man City boss Guardiola expects Grealish to leave