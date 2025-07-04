Man City star Walker nears shock Burnley move

Tribal Football
Burnley are reportedly close to signing England veteran Kyle Walker, who is currently undergoing medical tests ahead of his move from Manchester City.

The 35-year-old right-back is set to join the Premier League newcomers on a permanent deal, with a two-year contract reportedly agreed.

The transfer will see Walker reunite with Burnley manager Scott Parker, his former teammate at Tottenham Hotspur in the early 2010s. 

According to The Athletic, the deal includes up to £5 million ($6.8m) in add-ons and bonuses for Manchester City, based on performance milestones and appearances.

The player’s contract with the Citizens was due to run until 2026, but with no extension in sight, both parties have agreed to part ways amicably. 

His loan stint at AC Milan didn’t revive his form, and the Italian club opted not to trigger the buy clause to make the move permanent.

