Emotional Walker bids farewell to Man City after Burnley move

Kyle Walker has delivered an emotional farewell to Manchester City fans after completing his move to Burnley.

Just hours after signing a two-year deal in a move worth up to £5 million, the English man took to social media to thank Citizens fans for their support.

"Little bit different this one, guys, but I think it was very, very deserved. Seven and a half years, a truly amazing, fantastic, wonderful, and special place that will remain in my heart forever,” Kyler wrote on Instagram.

“I feel what we achieved as a team, a club, an organisation, a family - that's not just players and the staff but you as fans - has been absolutely incredible. The ups, the downs, the good and bad times, the treble, the centurions, the formidables, the four in a row, you name it, we've kind of done it. I feel like I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you.

"From Khaldoon, to Txiki and obviously the manager, you've truly left a special place in my heart forever and I will be fully in debt, grateful for what you made me not just experience, but my family and the good times we shared on the pitch and off the pitch, and especially when we won trophies i always enjoyed.

"I just wanted to say thank you to the lads, the group of players that I've been with past and present, it's been an absolute honour. Been very very fortunate to play with some legends of the game but there is still top top legends there at the club, top players at the club and I believe that you can carry on keep achieving what we've achieved over the last number of years. it's kind of not a farewell but a see you soon.

"Thank you once again to the fans, thank you to everyone who was associated with it from 2017 to this present day. My chapter is moving somewhere different. it's a little bit of a different challenge but one I'm really looking forward to and you know it attacking really."