Fenerbahce ready bid for Man City star Kyle Walker

Fenerbahce are reportedly readying a bumper offer to veteran Man City defender Kyle Walker in an attempt to persuade him to make the move to Turkey.

The 35-year-old has asked to leave Man City this summer after spending the second half of 2024-25 on loan with Italian giants AC Milan.

According to reports from Turkish outlet Fotomac, Jose Mourinho’s side are readying a massive wage in order to lure him to Istanbul.

It’s understood that there are no issues in negotiations with Man City as Pep Guardiola is keen to reduce his large squad ahead of the new season.

Everton are also understood to be interested in Walker with David Moyes keen on adding experience to his back-line although no official move has been made.