Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man United set Andre Onana asking price
Liverpool make contract gesture to Jota family

Man City management respond to Nico rumours

Paul Vegas
Man City management respond to Nico rumours
Man City management respond to Nico rumoursManchester City
Manchester City management are counting on Nico Gonzalez for next season.

The £50m January signing from Porto has been linked with a move away in recent days, amid claims of his agent hawking him across Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Manchester Evening News says City are expecting Nico to remain part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans for the new campaign.

Nico is expected back at the Etihad Campus at the end of July to begin preseason training.

Despite the return to full of fitness of Rodri and the arrivals of Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reinders, Guardiola still sees Nico as a key option for his midfield.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGonzalez NicolasManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Reading land Man City defender Burns
Man City eye cut-price Denzel Dumfries deal
Inter Milan wing-back Dumfries pushing for Man City move