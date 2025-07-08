Man City management respond to Nico rumours

Manchester City management are counting on Nico Gonzalez for next season.

The £50m January signing from Porto has been linked with a move away in recent days, amid claims of his agent hawking him across Europe.

However, the Manchester Evening News says City are expecting Nico to remain part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans for the new campaign.

Nico is expected back at the Etihad Campus at the end of July to begin preseason training.

Despite the return to full of fitness of Rodri and the arrivals of Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reinders, Guardiola still sees Nico as a key option for his midfield.