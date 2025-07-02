Man City agree fee with Sheffield Wednesday for son of a gun Cadamarteri

Manchester City have an agreement with Sheffield Wednesday teen Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri.

City have agreeed a compensation fee with Wednesday for the 15 year-old rising to £1.5m.

The Daily Mail says City will pay an initial £900,000 up front.

Cadamarteri is the son of former Everton star Danny Cadamarteri and was Wednesday U18s' top goalscorer last season with 24 strikes.

Cadamarteri's older brother Bailey-Tye, 20, also plays for Wednesday, where their father is an assistant coach with the club's U18s.