Alex Roberts
Man United set Andre Onana asking price
Man United set Andre Onana asking price
Man United have reportedly set a £30 million asking price for incumbent goalkeeper Andre Onana after Ligue 1 side Monaco made an enquiry.

Per the Daily Mail, Ruben Amorim’s side are looking for £30 million for the 29-year-old amid interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

United’s asking price is understood to be a little too steep for the principality club, but they will continue to monitor the situation.

Monaco have had a busy summer having already signed former Man United midfielder Paul Pogba and ex-Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

The report adds that Amorim would be open to selling Onana in the summer but it isn’t seen as a priority position for United to improve.

