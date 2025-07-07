Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Valencia star Javi Guerra who has a huge release clause.

The Red Devils have signed attacker Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, triggering his release clause for £62.5M but as negotiations stall for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, reports suggest that they have set their sights on La Liga talent Guerra.

According to CalcioMercato.com, the Valencia playmaker Guerra is “close” to joining manager Ruben Amorim and his United project which isn’t quite going to plan this summer. The 22-year-old has become a key part of the Spanish side’s setup after graduating through the Valencia academy in 2022. The versatile midfielder has a contract lasting until June 2027 and United are reportedly ready to table a bid.

The young midfielder has now made 89 La Liga appearances, notching eight goals and four assists but will cost United a huge amount due to his £87M release clause in what would be one of the biggest deals of the summer in world football.

United still have Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer, and Casemiro in their ranks but Amorim clearly feels like his midfield his not offering the inspiration needed. Now, after losing Christian Eriksen at the end of his contract it is now time to invest in a playmaker who can help his side bounce back in the new campaign.