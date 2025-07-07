Inter Milan wing-back Dumfries pushing for Man City move

Tribal Football
Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries is eager to hear from Manchester City.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says City and Barcelona are interested in the Holland international.

For the first two weeks of July, Dumfries can leave Inter for a set fee of €30m thanks to a clause in his current contract.

And he has been in contact with super agent Jorge Mendes, with the hope of setting up a move to City.

Dumfries, despite the interest of Barca, favours joining City, particularly given the chance to work with manager Pep Guardiola.

