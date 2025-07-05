DONE DEAL: Burnley sign Man City fullback Walker

Burnley have signed former Manchester City captain Kyle Walker.

The veteran fullback moves to Turf Moor for a fee rising to £5m.

Walker spent the second-half of last season on-loan with AC Milan.

"I'm delighted to be here," Walker, 35, told Burnley's website. "I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad.

"When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League."