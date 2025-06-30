Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi: Guardiola transformed football

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi has paid tribute to Pep Guardiola ahead of their Club World Cup round of 16 clash with Manchester City.

Inzaghi says City's manager is an inspiration.

“I believe that every coach that starts to train can see Guardiola as an inspiration,” he said. “There was football before Guardiola and after Guardiola. He developed a new philosophy of football. I believe he is the best coach we have had over the last 25 years.

“It (to play City) is a great challenge. I played them in the Champions League last season and it was a great game where both teams deserved a goal.

“There was the final in Istanbul where maybe Inter deserved more and we were not so lucky but Manchester City won it and they are a great team.”

We must be at our best

Inzaghi also said: “Manchester City play world-class football and they can have great possession of the ball.

“I think we’re talking about one of the best teams in the world. They won all three games in the group stages so the condition of their squad is very impressive.

“We have tried to prepare in the best way possible and we’re aware this an opportunity to grow and we’re going to try to put in our best performance against a great opponent.

“We’re going to have a lot of time to suffer and we’re going to have to try to keep the ball as much as possible because we know they are super reactive.”