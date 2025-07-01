How Al Hilal stunned Manchester City in seven-goal thriller

Kalidou Koulibaly of Al Hilal scores his side's third goal during the Club World Cup game against Manchester City

In the space of 120 minutes of football on Monday, the Club World Cup just got a whole lot more interesting.

Manchester City were overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition at the expense of Saudi giants, Al-Hilal, but despite dominating most facets of play, the Premier League outfit showed their Achilles heel again and were put to the sword after extra time.

Inzaghi finally gets the better of Guardiola

It's the first time in the last three meetings that Simone Inzaghi has got the better of Pep Guardiola, the two previous games between the coaches seeing a 0-0 draw in the 2024/25 Champions League, and a 1-0 win for Man City vs Inter Milan in the 2023 UCL final.

With Inter also losing their Round of 16 game against Fluminense, it's provided a quarter-final that no one could've predicted.

When Bernardo Silva put his side ahead on nine minutes, the expectation would've been that the floodgates would soon open.

It was City's fourth goal in the opening quarter hour of matches at the CWC - no one has more - and their record in the competition after opening the scoring was W3 D0 L0.

Furthermore, they'd seen 71.9% of the ball and had left Al Hilal's players chasing shadows in those opening exchanges.

Bounou in sensational form

By half-time, Yassine Bounou had already made five saves to keep the Saudi side in with a fighting chance, though at the other end, just three shots - two off target and one blocked - was all Al Hilal had to show for their efforts.

Within six minutes of the second-half starting the narrative had been flipped on it's head, thanks to two goals from Marcos Leonardo and Malcom, the second coming courtesy of an incredible defence-splitting pass from Joao Cancelo.

A trio of substitutions in response by Guardiola immediately had the desired effect, Erling Haaland equalising just two minutes later. Game on... again!

Jeremy Doku's two shots on target shortly after was evidence that City were turning up the heat once more, with their 10 shots on target attempted by that point higher than their average of 9.3 in the CWC.

The action was all in the Al Hilal half and the relentless nature of City's attacks - including 17 crosses within the first hour and 15 shots from Haaland, the joint-highest total in the competition (alongside Lautaro Martinez) - was an ominous sign for the Saudis.

Momentum shifts during the Man City vs Al Hilal match Opta by Stats Perform

However, Bounou was equal to everything coming his way and by the end of 90 minutes had racked up an astonishing 10 saves.

​Four minutes into extra-time, Kalidou Koulibaly was in the right place at the right time to put Al Hilal ahead again with one of just six chances the Saudi side had on target (compared to City's 14).

Immense effort from Koulibaly

Koulibaly should also be given great credit for his defensive performance, his four tackles was the most of any player on the night. As part of a backs-against-the-wall showing, it was immense.

Still City kept coming with Ruben Dias making 135 passes, easily the most in the game, in a total of 827. Another reward arrived thanks to Phil Foden - the fifth goal from one of City's subs in the competition - and we were all square again with just over 15 minutes to play.

Kalidou Koulibaly Heat Map vs Man City Opta by Stats Perform

The same pattern continued and though they were still being held, Guardiola's charges were a feast for the eyes thanks to their collective 92.3% passing accuracy. Manuel Akanji's 98.2% was the best individual stat, though eight of City's starting XI were all in the mid 90s in terms of their passing.

As an exercise in control and ball manipulation it was peerless.

Unfortunately it counted for nothing as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's rifled shot was deflected straight into the path of Marcos Leonardo to make it four for Al Hilal, the player's fourth of the tournament and for which he was promptly booked after excessive celebrations.

Man City vs Al Hilal Match Stats Opta by Stats Perform

With time running out Savinho and Jeremy Doku continued to probe, and 19 crosses between them as well as 10 of City's 30 total shots shows that as an attacking pair coming in from the wings, they couldn't have done much more to try and get their side over the line.

As it was, Al Hilal stood firm winning 56 of their one-on-one duels and 48 interceptions. Koulibaly's 11 clearances, nine duels and seven interceptions won absolutely deserve a mention in what became an all-action performance from the 34-year-old veteran.

Back to the drawing board for Pep

The way in which Man City had brushed aside all comers before the Al Hilal loss suggested that they were a team bang in form, but once again, when facing a side that can soak up the pressure and stand toe-to-toe with them in the physical exchanges, they've been found wanting.

For Pep and his team, it's back to the drawing board...