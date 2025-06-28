Nunes will play where needed for Man City boss Guardiola

Matheus Nunes says he's happy to play where needed for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

With City, Nunes has played as a right back, right winger, a holding midfielder and an attacking role.

“I mean wherever the manager puts me I’m always going to try and do my best,” Nunes said, speaking from the Club World Cup.

“You also have other players that have done different positions as well and done well in all of them.

“So, I mean it doesn’t matter where he puts me on, I’m always going to try to do my best.

“That’s what I did on Thursday (against Juventus) and happily I did good.”