Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
La Liga president warns Barcelona over Nico Williams deal
Jadon Sancho to Fenerbahce deal OFF after Jose Mourinho intervention

Nunes will play where needed for Man City boss Guardiola

Paul Vegas
Nunes will play where needed for Man City boss Guardiola
Nunes will play where needed for Man City boss GuardiolaAction Plus
Matheus Nunes says he's happy to play where needed for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

With City, Nunes has played as a right back, right winger, a holding midfielder and an attacking role.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I mean wherever the manager puts me I’m always going to try and do my best,” Nunes said, speaking from the Club World Cup.

“You also have other players that have done different positions as well and done well in all of them.

“So, I mean it doesn’t matter where he puts me on, I’m always going to try to do my best.

“That’s what I did on Thursday (against Juventus) and happily  I did good.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMatheus NunesManchester City
Related Articles
McAtee: No regrets choosing England U21s over Man City CWC
Club World Cup group review: All games recap and round of 16 draw
Man City boss Guardiola excited: Rodri played longer than planned