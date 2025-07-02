The strikers who have performed well at the Club World Cup including Kane and Haaland

The newly-revamped Club World Cup is down to its last eight teams, and the trophy is very much up for grabs now for the team who can navigate the next three matches in the hope of being crowned champion.

Fluminense vs Al Hilal will start proceedings on Friday, in a game that few could've predicted taking place given their opponents in the last round were Inter Milan and Man City, respectively.

Some super quarter-finals in prospect

Pep Guardiola won't agree of course, but it's certainly opened up that half of the draw.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea follows, with Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich (a repeat of the 2020 Champions League final) and Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (a repeat of the 2024 UCL final) to conclude the round.

With the South American sides doing particularly well to this point, it certainly isn't a foregone conclusion that the trophy will be heading to its usual destination, Europe, either.

We've seen some ridiculously one-sided scorelines to this point, including Bayern's 10-0 victory over Auckland City and Man City's 6-0 demolition of Al Ain.

Not to mention the entertainment value of a 4-4 draw between Porto and Al Ahly or Al Hilal's era-defining 4-3 victory over Man City.

Vinicius Jr has been disappointing

Goals clearly win games, but which strikers have turned up at the tournament and helped fire their teams into the latter stages... and which have badly let down their teams when it mattered?

Vinicius Junior might well have been expected to be a shining light at the tournament, but the Brazilian has looked lethargic and off the pace for long periods.

A return of just the one goal and one assist in four matches played is hardly the sort of return to get Los Blancos fans excited, so thank God for Gonzalo Garcia.

The 21-year-old's winner against Juventus in the Round of 16 was his third in four matches, and the Castilla sensation will have given Xabi Alonso some food for thought as he looks ahead to the new season.

“I knew this competition was the opportunity of my life,” Garcia noted after the game, and he's already been winning plaudits from Real Madrid legend, Raul, who coached him during the 2024/25 season, as well as others.

His 25 goals for Castilla (Real's reserve team) in Spain's third tier is an all-time record, and the Spanish U17 coach, Hernan Perez, believes Garcia could go on to be Los Blancos' new striker for the next decade.

Whether that is the case or not, talk about taking your opportunity with both hands!

Mbappe finally returns

Kylian Mbappe entered the fray against Juve after a period spent in hospital with a virus, and with three games potentially left to play in the tournament, who is to say that the Frenchman won't have his name up in lights again in due course?

Harry Kane still has a vested interest in the Golden Boot and both he and Michael Olise join Garcia on three goals in their four matches.

The England captain, who scores goals for fun, must still be wondering how on earth he didn't get on the score sheet against Auckland City, too.

​Another player who has bagged a trio of goals but which has ultimately counted for nothing is Man City's Erling Haaland.

Injured for long periods of last season, it's arguable that the Norwegian is still some way from his best form, and yet he's still managed to pop up in the right place at the right time at the CWC - something he does in the English top-flight with aplomb.

Club World Cup 2025 Top Scorers Opta by Stats Perform

Although he won't add to his tally thanks to Benfica's elimination by Chelsea, 37-year-old Angel Di Maria can bask in the glory of being out on his own with four goals in four games before the quarter-finals begin.

An injury-time penalty against the Blues was nothing more than a late consolation, but what's quite unique about the Argentinian's contributions is that all four goals have all been scored from the spot... and all have come during injury-time at the end of either half.

Messi magic the pick of goals scored

Another Argentinian, Lautaro Martinez, didn't fare quite so well before his Internazionale team were eliminated by Fluminense. Two goals scored isn't the worst return, but as captain and leader of his side, more would surely have been expected, nay demanded by the Nerazzurri faithful.

Although crowds have been sparse at some games too and it could be argued that the tournament hasn't really caught the public's imagination in the way that FIFA hoped, there's still been some epic moments to celebrate.

Perhaps Lionel Messi's free-kick to beat Porto - his only goal in the CWC - is one more that will live long in the memory, and with a whole host of matches still to be played, more memories are going to be made.

