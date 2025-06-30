Man City boss Guardiola: Savinho will be extraordinary when he...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is convinced about the potential of Savinho.

Ahead of their Club World Cup round of 16 clash with Al-Hilal, Guardiola highlighted the form of Savinho during the tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Savinho made an incredible season at Girona,” said Guardiola. “He was their best player and brought that team to play in the Champions League.

“Last season he started well and then played a little less because of my reasons but he is a player with incredible potential.

“We cannot forget he is so young. He needs to make more decisive actions in the final third.

“The moment he makes this step and says he wants to be the player that is decisive, he will be an extraordinary player.”

He added, “We made a good group stage. The first two games not playing much well, the last one much better.

“Now there are no second chances. If we don’t continue here, we go back home.”