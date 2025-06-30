Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez
Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed
Chelsea agree Joao Pedro deal
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price

Man City boss Guardiola: Savinho will be extraordinary when he...

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: Savinho will be extraordinary when he...
Man City boss Guardiola: Savinho will be extraordinary when he...Action Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is convinced about the potential of Savinho.

Ahead of their Club World Cup round of 16 clash with Al-Hilal, Guardiola highlighted the form of Savinho during the tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Savinho made an incredible season at Girona,” said Guardiola. “He was their best player and brought that team to play in the Champions League.

“Last season he started well and then played a little less because of my reasons but he is a player with incredible potential.

“We cannot forget he is so young. He needs to make more decisive actions in the final third.

“The moment he makes this step and says he wants to be the player that is decisive, he will be an extraordinary player.”

He added, “We made a good group stage. The first two games not playing much well, the last one much better.

“Now there are no second chances. If we don’t continue here, we go back home.”

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueSavinhoManchester CityAl HilalGirona
Related Articles
Man City defender Dias: Al-Hilal have plenty of individual talent
Man City striker Marmoush: Al-Hilal full of quality
Man City boss Guardiola: Al-Hilal belong amongst elite