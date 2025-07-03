Club World Cup 2025: Fluminense v Al Hilal predictions, best bets and odds

We've arrived at the quarter-final stage of the Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse previews Friday's showdown in Orlando, involving two teams fresh from scoring upset wins.

Sponsored content, GambleAware, 18+

Advertisement Advertisement

The Club World Cup 2025 has arrived at the quarter-final stage, and there's plenty to get excited about. English Premier League giants Chelsea play Palmeiras in Philadelphia, before PSG and Bayern Munich clash in Atlanta.

On this page, Flashscore's betting writer Frank Monkhouse concentrates on Friday evening's game in Orlando, featuring Fluminense and Al Hilal. Keep reading for the form, stats, betting odds, promotions, and those all-important predictions.

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________

Fluminense v Al-Hilal tips

Fluminense win @ 7/4 (bet365)

Under 2.5 goals @ 17/20 (bet365)

Fluminense win to nil @ 4/1 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Tricolour brings an unbeaten run

Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense head to the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, boasting an impressive ten-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Tricolour upset the odds to beat UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the Round of 16, meaning Renato Gaucho's dreamers have won seven and drawn three during that purple patch. Pundits are beginning to take them seriously, with many now believing Fluminense could go one better than their silver medal finish behind Man City at the Club World Cup 2023.

Fluminense finished second in Group F behind Borussia Dortmund, thanks to a win and two draws, scoring four goals and conceding two. Far from the highest scorers in the opening three games of the revamped tournament, the Brazilians did show one of the strongest defences, matching the efforts of big names like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Manchester City. That sturdy backline must continue if they're to keep the dream alive.

After processing from their pool behind BVB, but ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD, Fluminense surprised many when beating Inter Milan 2-0 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Monday. German Cano scored a looping header early in the match, before Hercules climbed off the bench to make sure with a second goal in injury time. They're hitting form at the right time, and Fluminense have proven there's little joy in opposing them.

Tip: Fluminense win @ 7/4 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Fluminense wins the match in normal time, your bet lands.

Al-Hilal unbeaten since May

Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal is another that's enjoyed more than its fair share of upset results in the United States already this summer. After finishing as runners-up in their division, Al-Hilal focused on the Club World Cup campaign, collecting five points from a possible nine to finish two behind Group H winners and this competition's most successful team, Real Madrid. They won one and drew two, scoring three goals and conceding only one.

Like their opponents, Al-Hilal kick off this match with confidence, thanks to an extended unbeaten run. The Boss haven't tasted defeat since May of this year; a run of nine games. That eye-catching form consists of six wins and three defeats, including a memorable 1-1 draw with La Liga kingpins Real Madrid, a goalless draw with Red Bull Salzburg, and an impressive 2-0 victory over Mexican side Pachuca, who ended as the whipping boys of the division.

Despite many experts predicting Al-Hilal wouldn't last too much longer in the tournament, Simone Inzaghi's team defied expectations to edge former world champions Manchester City in a seven-goal thriller on Tuesday morning. City led 1-0 at the break, but Al-Hilal fought back to secure a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. They added another two in extra time to send Man City back to England. Impressive, but with Al-Hilal and Fluminese conceding a combined three goals in the groups, I expect a tense, low-scoring match.

Tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 17/20 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If the match produces fewer than three goals for both teams, you'll profit.

Follow our 4/1 pick in Florida

After picking the Brazilian upstarts to eliminate their Saudi rivals, and siding with a low-scoring match, we'll combine the two for a crack at landing big odds. Backing Fluminense to win to nil has a 4/1 pricetag attached, and although we'll need our fair share of good fortune to get this one home and hosed, the stats suggest we have a fighting chance. The Fluminense defence has already proven itself trustworthy.

The CONMEBOL representatives kept a clean sheet against the big names of German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on matchday one, and Mamelodi Sundowns on matchday three in Group F. They then rallied to eliminate one of the pre-tournament betting favourites in Inter Milan. The 2-0 scoreline suggests a competitive contest, especially with Hercules scoring in stoppage time, but that wasn't the case. Fluminense were always in control and had another goal ruled out by VAR following a sweeping move.

Looking at their opponents, yes, they were simply stunning when crushing Pep Guardiola's big-earners. Still, they failed to score against RB Salzburg, needed a penalty to get off the mark against Real Madrid, and netted in the 95th minute to beat Pachuca 2-0 in Nashville. With a place in the semi-finals at stake, I fancy Fluminense to score and defend their lead, especially if they get their noses in front early.

Tip: Fluminense win to nil @ 4/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You want Fluminense to win the match in 90 minutes without conceding.

Fluminense v Al-Hilal odds

Fluminense win @ 7/4 (bet365)

Draw @ 5/2 (bet365)

Al-Hilal win @ 6/4 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Discover the Best Betting Bonuses

If you’re looking to take advantage of the Club World Cup matches for your bets, Flashscore is here to help. On our betting bonuses page, you’ll find some of the best promotions and bonus codes on the market.

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.