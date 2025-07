Manchester City have sold midfielder Kayky to Brazil's Bahia.

The youngster had been on-loan with Bahia since January, but the deal has now been made permanent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kayky, 22, joined City in April 2021 from Fluminense and spent the majority of his time in Europe away on-loan.

Bahia are part of the City Football Group network and have now signed Kayky outright.

Kayky has signed a deal to 2029 with Bahia.