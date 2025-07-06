Ronaldo instructs Al Nassr to sound out Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo

Al Nassr chiefs are in contact with agents for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international has been made available by Real this summer, with new coach Xabi Alonso informing the player he can leave after the Club World Cup.

Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG are interested in Rodrygo, though Al Nassr have also made their move.

Sky Sports says the Saudis are in contact with Rodrygo's camp - on recommendation of captain and Real legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodrygo, 24, has been with Madrid for six seasons and has scored 68 goals in 269 games for the Spanish giants.

Real are seeking €60-70m to sell Rodrygo this summer.