Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
DONE DEAL: Man Utd announce Leon signing
Newcastle and Aston Villa fight for €50m ex-Arsenal midfielder
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number

Ronaldo instructs Al Nassr to sound out Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo

Carlos Volcano
Ronaldo instructs Al Nassr to sound out Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo
Ronaldo instructs Al Nassr to sound out Real Madrid outcast RodrygoLaLiga
Al Nassr chiefs are in contact with agents for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international has been made available by Real this summer, with new coach Xabi Alonso informing the player he can leave after the Club World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG are interested in Rodrygo, though Al Nassr have also made their move.

Sky Sports says the Saudis are in contact with Rodrygo's camp - on recommendation of captain and Real legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodrygo, 24, has been with Madrid for six seasons and has scored 68 goals in 269 games for the Spanish giants.

Real are seeking €60-70m to sell Rodrygo this summer.

Mentions
LaLigaRodrygoRonaldo CristianoReal MadridArsenalManchester CityPSGPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem trio alerted as Real Madrid coach Xabi tells Rodrygo he can go
REVEALED: Man City maintain contact with unsettled Real Madrid dazzler Rodrygo
Transfer exclusive: How Arsenal can clinch deal for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo