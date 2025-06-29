Brentford in talks with Reims whiz Bojang

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Stade Reims attacker Adam Bojang is back on the radar of Premier League clubs.

The Sun says the Gambian youngster's form last season on-loan with Grasshoppers has brought him to the attention of West Ham and Brentford.

Last year, Bojang attracted enquiries from  Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Brentford are already in talks with Bojang's agents and hope to clinch an agreement with Reims for £5m.

West Ham are also in contact, though an offer from the Irons is yet to be tabled.

