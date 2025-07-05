DONE DEAL: Stoke snap up Man City striker Mubama

Stoke City have snapped up Manchester City striker Divin Mubama.

Mubama joins the Potters on-loan for the season.

He said: “Stoke City is a massive Club, I’m excited to be here and determined to work hard, score goals and do everything I can to help the team.

“It’s important to me that we’ve got it done early so I can focus on getting a full pre-season, learning what the Manager wants and how the team plays, and making connections with my fellow players.

“Our fans can expect me to be very hungry, both for goals and for hard work, playing with huge determination to repay the faith people have shown in me.

“For me as a striker, of course it’s about scoring, but it’s also about playing with intensity, getting the crowd going and leading from the front. That’s what the Club’s fans can expect from me, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Sporting Director Jonathan Walters added: “Having already been aware of Divin’s talent and ability, as soon as we knew about his availability, we wanted to act swiftly and decisively to bring him to Stoke City.

“To sign Divin so early within our pre-season – able to play in our matches, build relationships with his teammates and generate tactical awareness of the way we play – is hugely positive.

“We know how lethal he can be in-front of goal, and he’s also someone with the desire and work ethic to put in the hard yards for the team, which is exactly what our supporters love to see.”