Man City boss Guardiola: Al-Hilal belong amongst elite

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Al-Hilal have proved themselves among the best teams in the world.

City meet Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“If they compete against Real Madrid how they competed it’s because they are a good team,” said Guardiola.

“The last two or three years the Saudi league has improved incredibly. Not just Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, there are plenty of teams that have quality players.

“I see the squad and know when Joao (Cancelo) has the ball and his quality with the ball. Milinkovic-Savic and Neves are there.

“At the same time, the last two days I have been most concerned about looking at my team and being consistent.

“This is the main target. Being recognisable for ourselves and the future.”