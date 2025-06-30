Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez
Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed
Chelsea agree Joao Pedro deal
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price

Man City boss Guardiola: Al-Hilal belong amongst elite

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: Al-Hilal belong amongst elite
Man City boss Guardiola: Al-Hilal belong amongst eliteAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Al-Hilal have proved themselves among the best teams in the world.

City meet Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“If they compete against Real Madrid how they competed it’s because they are a good team,” said Guardiola.

“The last two or three years the Saudi league has improved incredibly. Not just Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, there are plenty of teams that have quality players.

“I see the squad and know when Joao (Cancelo) has the ball and his quality with the ball. Milinkovic-Savic and Neves are there.

“At the same time, the last two days I have been most concerned about looking at my team and being consistent.

“This is the main target. Being recognisable for ourselves and the future.”

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueMilinkovic-Savic SergejCancelo JoaoNeves RubenAl HilalManchester CityAl NassrPremier League
Related Articles
Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi: Guardiola transformed football
Al-Nassr launching bid for Liverpool winger Diaz
Cristiano Ronaldo to join up with Portuguese boss at Al-Nassr