Tribal Football
Most Read
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident
Diego Leon's transfer to Man Utd confirmed: Let’s go all in, Diego!
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran

Prem trio alerted as Real Madrid coach Xabi tells Rodrygo he can go

Carlos Volcano
Prem trio alerted as Real Madrid coach Xabi tells Rodrygo he can go
Prem trio alerted as Real Madrid coach Xabi tells Rodrygo he can goLaLiga
Real Madrid are prepared to sell Rodrygo Goes this summer.

The Athletic says Real coach Xabi Alonso has told Rodrygo he can leave should he wish to.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Xabi sees the Brazil attacker as surplus to requirements and cannot guarantee him a regular start this new season.

Rodrigo was left on the bench for Real Madrid's last two ties in the Club World Cup against Pachuca and Juventus.

Watching developments are Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in England.

Real Madrid are expected to seek €90m to sell Rodrygo, who's father met with City officials before the end of last season.

Mentions
LaLigaRodrygoReal MadridArsenalLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Man City maintain contact with unsettled Real Madrid dazzler Rodrygo
Transfer exclusive: How Arsenal can clinch deal for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo
Real Madrid set £77M price tag for Rodrygo as Arsenal deal draws closer