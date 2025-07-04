Prem trio alerted as Real Madrid coach Xabi tells Rodrygo he can go

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Rodrygo Goes this summer.

The Athletic says Real coach Xabi Alonso has told Rodrygo he can leave should he wish to.

Advertisement Advertisement

Xabi sees the Brazil attacker as surplus to requirements and cannot guarantee him a regular start this new season.

Rodrigo was left on the bench for Real Madrid's last two ties in the Club World Cup against Pachuca and Juventus.

Watching developments are Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in England.

Real Madrid are expected to seek €90m to sell Rodrygo, who's father met with City officials before the end of last season.