Locatelli praises Juventus "spirit" after defeat to Real Madrid

Locatelli praises Juventus "spirit" after defeat to Real MadridČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it
Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli says they leave the Club World Cup with heads held high after their round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid.

Real won 1-0 on Tuesday via Gonzalo Garcia's matchwinner.

At the final whistle, Juve midfielder Locatelli told Canal 5: "Today we gave everything, even though we were playing against a very strong team. We had a great team spirit, then they managed to score and we didn't. The only match in which we did really badly was the one against City.

“Juve should never be happy if they go out, but today we are aware that we gave everything. Against City we were too submissive, we let them play too much."

“Now we need to recover energy and take a break. We need it too."

