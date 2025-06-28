Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
McAtee: No regrets choosing England U21s over Man City CWC
Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is thrilled to be preparing for England's U21 Euros final clash with Germany.

McAtee was given the choice by City to either play for England at the Euros or with City at the Club World Cup.

"I don’t regret my decision at all," he said.

"I’m happy I’m here and my focus is here and not on the Club World Cup."

McAtee, who has captained England at the Euros, says the management of coach Lee Carsley has been crucial in their run to the final.

“I think the biggest thing about working with Lee is the belief and the trust that he puts in you,” McAtee said. “I think on the pitch, he just fills you with confidence, knowing that you can go and play with that freedom. You can go and express yourself and he gives a green light for that.

Asked about nerves, he added: “I wouldn’t say that. I think some of the lads have played in some big games, but not yet, I’ve not sensed any nerves but I’m sure by tomorrow there will be some. Hopefully, the lads do get it, so it means that it’s something to them.”

